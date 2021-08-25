74-year-old worker dies after falling from loading bay platform at Century Square mall

SINGAPORE: A 74 year-old worker died in a workplace accident after falling off a platform that was about 1m high at Century Square mall.

In response to CNA’s queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Aug 25) that the Singaporean man was pulling a hand trolley in a loading bay when he fell off the open side of an elevated platform at the mall on Aug 13.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died of his injuries the following day.

The worker was employed by AST Logistics. MOM said it is investigating the accident, which is the 26th workplace fatality this year.