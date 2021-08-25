Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

74-year-old worker dies after falling from loading bay platform at Century Square mall
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

74-year-old worker dies after falling from loading bay platform at Century Square mall

74-year-old worker dies after falling from loading bay platform at Century Square mall

Century Square Mall in Tampines. (Screengrab: Google Street View)

Chew Hui Min
Chew Hui Min
25 Aug 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 05:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 74 year-old worker died in a workplace accident after falling off a platform that was about 1m high at Century Square mall.

In response to CNA’s queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Aug 25) that the Singaporean man was pulling a hand trolley in a loading bay when he fell off the open side of an elevated platform at the mall on Aug 13.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died of his injuries the following day. 

The worker was employed by AST Logistics. MOM said it is investigating the accident, which is the 26th workplace fatality this year.

A diagram from a workplace safety bulletin showing the accident scene. (Diagram: WSH Council)

A Workplace Safety and Health alert on Monday said that the worker may have "mistakenly entered the elevating platform instead of the ramp".

It said that employers should brief workers, especially new and temporary workers, on the hazards in the workplace such as open sides in the loading bay.

Other measures to prevent such accidents include installing warning signs or bright warning tape at the open sides of elevating platforms to highlight fall hazards.

"If workers must move backwards while moving goods, they should frequently check behind them for trip and fall hazards," said the workplace safety alert.

Source: CNA/hm

Related Topics

Workplace death

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us