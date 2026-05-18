Construction worker dies after concrete falls on him at Cross Island Line worksite
The incident occurred at about 1.30pm on May 14 at the worksite of the upcoming Turf City station.
SINGAPORE: A construction worker died last Thursday (May 14) after a piece of concrete fell on him at an MRT station worksite for the upcoming Cross Island Line.
The incident occurred at about 1.30pm at the worksite of CR14, the upcoming Turf City station along Turf Club Road.
In response to queries from CNA, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday it happened at an area where an excavator was removing concrete under a concrete deck.
"The deceased’s role was to guide the excavator operator and keep a lookout to prevent others from entering the work zone," LTA added.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told CNA that the victim, 23, had been tasked as a banksman and was struck by a temporary concrete section during the hacking process. A banksman directs the movement of large vehicles, cranes and heavy machinery.
Paramedics were immediately activated, but the worker died at the scene. He was employed by Koh Kock Leong Construction.
MOM said it had instructed the occupier, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore)- Obayashi CR203 Joint Venture, to stop all excavation works at the worksite.
Both police and MOM are investigating the incident, with LTA supporting the probe.
Police added that they do not suspect foul play based on their preliminary investigations.
LTA said it was deeply saddened and extended its condolences to the family of the deceased worker.
"We are working with the contractors to provide support and assistance to the family."
MOM, meanwhile, said that as a general safety measure, the hacking and removal of any temporary concrete section must be conducted in a controlled manner and exclusion zones must be strictly enforced.
"In addition, while banksmen safeguard others by monitoring hazards and controlling access, they must also ensure that they do not position themselves within potential collapse zones," the ministry added.