Worker dies after falling 9m at Jurong Region Line MRT worksite

SINGAPORE: A construction worker died after falling from height at a worksite for the upcoming Jurong Region Line, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

The worker fell from a height of about 9m while descending scaffolding at the worksite near 202 Pandan Gardens on Thursday (Nov 13) at around 5.30pm.

He was taken by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, LTA said on Saturday.

The employer of the worker is Leze Construction, a subsidiary of a subcontractor of the main contractor Daewoo-Yongnam Joint Venture.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident, and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker. We are working with the contractors to provide them with support and assistance," said LTA.

The authority said that it takes a serious view of all safety incidents.

"There are established work-at-height safety procedures in our worksites, and investigations are ongoing to find out how the incident occurred."

LTA has issued a stop-work order for the worksite and called for a safety time-out for at-height work activities across its projects to review compliance with safety procedures.

It is also supporting the Ministry of Manpower with their investigations into the incident.

In January 2024, a construction worker on a Jurong Region Line worksite died after he fell about 7.5m over the edge of the uncompleted platform.