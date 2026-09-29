Worker dies after falling from height at Tanjong Rhu BTO construction site

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old worker died on Monday (Sep 28) after falling from height at a BTO construction site along Tanjong Rhu Road.

The worker succumbed to his injuries following the incident at the Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II worksite, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

He had been carrying out concrete casting works with co-workers using a mobile concrete pump on the 12th storey when he fell around 4.15pm, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at a construction site along Tanjong Rhu Road at about 4.20pm.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

MOM and the police are investigating the incident.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

"We are saddened by the fatality and extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family," HDB said.

HDB added it will render all the support and assistance, alongside contractor BHCC Construction, needed to the victim's family .

"Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter," it said, adding that it takes a very serious view of the incident.

"We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksite."

All works on site have been suspended until further notice.

MOM said that BHCC Construction has also been instructed to stop concrete casting operations using the mobile concrete pump at the worksite.

“As general safety requirements, concrete casting equipment must be inspected prior to use, work activities properly supervised, and measures put in place to prevent falls when working at height,” MOM added.

In June, the ministry tightened penalties for companies that flout workplace safety rules after a spate of workplace deaths. Under the stricter measures, such companies face higher fines and longer stop-work orders.