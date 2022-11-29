Worker dies after falling into the sea off Jurong Island

SINGAPORE: A worker died on Friday (Nov 25) when he fell into the sea off Jurong Island while conducting scaffolding works.

It was one of two workplace deaths that took place on Nov 25 and Nov 26, bringing the number of fatalities in 2022 to 42, exceeding the 37 workplace deaths reported for the whole of last year.

WORKER FELL INTO SEA OFF JURONG ISLAND

The fatal accident took place at 1 Merlimau Road at around 11am, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a media statement on Tuesday.

The body of the 41-year-old Indian national was retrieved on the same day, it added.

The worker was employed by Plant General Services and the occupier of the site is Singapore Refining Company.

"MOM is investigating the accident, and has issued a stop work order to the employer to stop scaffolding operations at the piers," said the Manpower Ministry.

"As a general safety measure, workers working near the sea or large water bodies should be protected by adequate fall protection measures, as well as a response plan for emergencies."