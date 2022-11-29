Worker dies after falling into the sea off Jurong Island
To date, there are 42 workplace fatalities in 2022, exceeding the 37 workplace deaths reported for the whole of 2021.
SINGAPORE: A worker died on Friday (Nov 25) when he fell into the sea off Jurong Island while conducting scaffolding works.
It was one of two workplace deaths that took place on Nov 25 and Nov 26, bringing the number of fatalities in 2022 to 42, exceeding the 37 workplace deaths reported for the whole of last year.
WORKER FELL INTO SEA OFF JURONG ISLAND
The fatal accident took place at 1 Merlimau Road at around 11am, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a media statement on Tuesday.
The body of the 41-year-old Indian national was retrieved on the same day, it added.
The worker was employed by Plant General Services and the occupier of the site is Singapore Refining Company.
"MOM is investigating the accident, and has issued a stop work order to the employer to stop scaffolding operations at the piers," said the Manpower Ministry.
"As a general safety measure, workers working near the sea or large water bodies should be protected by adequate fall protection measures, as well as a response plan for emergencies."
CLEANER FELL WHILE CLEANING EXTERNAL WINDOW PANES
The second fatality was a cleaner who fell while carrying out cleaning services on Nov 26 at around 6pm.
The worker was cleaning the external window panes at a vacated unit at 99 Cairnhill Circle, Hilltops Condominium when he fell from a height of about 9m and landed on the ground below, said MOM.
The 69-year-old Singaporean was not wearing personal fall protection equipment and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, it added.
MOM is investigating the accident, and has instructed the employer, Home Cleanz Cleaning & Laundry Services, to stop all work-at-height activities.
As a general safety measure, window cleaning should be carried out from within a room or place where there is no risk of falling, said MOM, adding that if that was not possible, cleaners must then be "effectively protected by fall restraining or fall arresting equipment".
Slips, trips, and falls were found to be the leading cause of major workplace injuries in the first half of this year.
In September, companies in higher risk sectors were required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out to review safety procedures and those failing to do so risked getting debarred from employing new foreign employees for one month.
A six-month period of heightened safety is currently in place until Feb 28, 2023.