Worker injured after falling 2 floors at Chinatown Point

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man working in a restricted area of Chinatown Point fell two floors on Sunday (Jan 9) afternoon.

The injured worker was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, the building's management and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

He "fell from a restricted access area on Level 4 and landed on the corridor on Level 2" at 3.27pm, Perennial (Singapore) Retail Management said on Sunday evening.

The worker was carrying out "scheduled works" when the incident occurred. No one else was hurt.

"A security officer on duty rendered immediate assistance while the property's management team called the ambulance," the company said.

The "incident area" on Level 4 remains closed off, and the company is "working closely with ... relevant authorities to investigate the incident".

A video of the aftermath of the incident circulating on social media shows the man lying face down and members of the public coming to his aid. People in personal protective equipment are also seen turning the man onto his back and transferring him onto a stretcher.

SCDF said it received a call for assistance at 133 New Bridge Road - where Chinatown Point is located - at about 3.30pm and took one person to hospital.