Worker survives 10m fall at Orchard condominium work site

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi worker who fell 10m at a work site survived the fall and is now in stable condition, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Dec 20).

The workplace accident happened on Monday at about 3pm at 18 Tomlinson Road.

That is the address of Park Nova, a luxury freehold condominium being constructed at the junction of Tomlinson Road and Orchard Boulevard.

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi worker was carrying out scaffolding works when he fell and landed 10m below on the ground floor. He suffered injuries to his right arm and both thighs, as well as scalp lacerations.

The worker was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital and is currently in stable condition, MOM said.

He is employed by Seng Yew Scaffolding and Engineering, and the occupier of the work site is China Construction Realty Pte Ltd.

MOM said it has instructed the occupier to stop all scaffolding activities involving work at heights.