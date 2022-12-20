Logo
Singapore

Worker survives 10m fall at Orchard condominium work site
Composite from a screengrab from Google Maps of 18 Tomlinson Road and a photo from social media showing where the worker fell from. (Photos: Facebook/Safety Watch)

Chew Hui Min
Chew Hui Min
20 Dec 2022 06:28PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 06:28PM)
SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi worker who fell 10m at a work site survived the fall and is now in stable condition, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Dec 20).

The workplace accident happened on Monday at about 3pm at 18 Tomlinson Road.

That is the address of Park Nova, a luxury freehold condominium being constructed at the junction of Tomlinson Road and Orchard Boulevard.

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi worker was carrying out scaffolding works when he fell and landed 10m below on the ground floor. He suffered injuries to his right arm and both thighs, as well as scalp lacerations.

The worker was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital and is currently in stable condition, MOM said. 

He is employed by Seng Yew Scaffolding and Engineering, and the occupier of the work site is China Construction Realty Pte Ltd.

MOM said it has instructed the occupier to stop all scaffolding activities involving work at heights.

There have been a record number of workplace deaths in Singapore this year, with many occurring in the construction sector.

Last week, a worker died after being crushed by the boom of a lorry crane - the 44th workplace death this year.

MOM has imposed a period of Heightened Safety since Sep 1 and stricter measures to strengthen workplace safety and health.

Source: CNA/hm(gs)

