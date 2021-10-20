Delays in moving out COVID-19 cases, quality of meals among issues raised by workers at Jalan Tukang dormitory

SINGAPORE: Migrant workers living at Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory raised issues with delays in moving out confirmed COVID-19 cases and the quality of catered meals during a visit by the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) on Friday (Oct 15).

Staff from MWC, accompanied by representatives from the Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Employees’ Union, visited the dormitory to engage with residents and confirm that the issues they raised were being addressed, said MWC chairman Yeo Guat Kwang on Wednesday in a media statement.

MWC also checked on the workers’ “physical and emotional state” and offered assistance in resolving “any other lingering or new employment or well-being related issues that they may have”, it said, adding that it spoke with nearly 200 workers during the visit.

MWC is a bipartite initiative of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Singapore National Employers’ Federation (SNEF).

DELAYS IN TRANSFER OF CONFIRMED CASES

Last week, CNA reported that riot police had been deployed to the dormitory at Jurong, following claims about delays in transferring COVID-19 cases, a lack of access to medical support and that catered food at the dormitory in Jurong was of poor quality.

“We were able to learn that most of their concerns regarding newly implemented Safe Management Measures (SMM) and COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols had been resolved within a day after their plight was covered on local media,” MWC said on Wednesday.

There had been “some disorder over the rollout of new testing and isolation protocols” up until Oct 13, it added.

Issues with logistics and resources in the transfer process, as well as a spike in infections, also contributed to delays in moving confirmed COVID-19 cases to off-site care and recovery facilities.