Two WP cadres who testified in Raeesah Khan probe resign from party

SINGAPORE: Two Workers' Party (WP) members who testified in the Committee of Privileges probe into the conduct of former Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan have resigned from the party.

Ms Loh Peiying and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan tendered their resignations to WP secretary-general Pritam Singh on Wednesday (Nov 9), according to Facebook posts published on their personal pages.

Ms Loh was the former secretarial assistant to Ms Khan, and secretarial assistant to WP chief Pritam Singh from March 2013 to January 2016. Mr Nathan was a party volunteer.

"Since December 2021, we have removed ourselves from volunteer work towards the Workers' Party's wards and efforts. We have remained members in name, and have not been actively contributing," wrote Ms Loh and Mr Nathan.

"For this reason, we've decided to resign. These past 11 months haven't been easy for us, and we feel it's come to a point where it's time for us to move on from being members of the Workers' Party.

"We want to return to being regular citizens, free to express ourselves as individuals, without others questioning our loyalties and allegiances."

The Committee of Privileges was formed to look into Ms Khan's conduct in relation to a lie about a sexual assault case that she told in Parliament in August 2021.