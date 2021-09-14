Workers' Party proposes amendments to motion on foreign employment and Singaporeans’ jobs and livelihoods

PUBLIC’S PERCEPTION OF JOB INSECURITY

In summing up the public’s perception of foreign employment and job insecurity, Mr Singh said that there have been “long simmering emotions” among a “sizable number” of Singaporeans surrounding CECA and the perception that Singaporeans are denied fair opportunities in the job market.

Job displacement is “very emotionally jarring”, he said, especially when the individual finds out that their job has been “rejigged” and filled by a foreigner.

He added that it is “upsetting” when Singaporeans learn that a foreigner has filled jobs that a Singaporean is “suitably qualified” for.

Although currently directed at Indians, such emotions have been directed towards other communities in the past, such as workers from China during the early 2000s, said Mr Singh.

“An important distinction between the vitriol directed against the PRC workers was that many of them were employed in low-, middle-income sectors, while there has been an acute focus on Indian professional workers today.”

The “influx” of professionals of Indian ethnicity has stirred emotions in many Singaporeans, he said.

“Some ask, why can’t our people do those jobs? After all, our students score so well on standardised tests, our much vaunted educational system should have put our workforce in a much better position,” he said.

Mr Singh suggested that in some cases, when Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders struggle to communicate in Singapore’s “workplace lingua franca”, English, this could affect Singaporeans’ sense of home.

Some Singaporeans who benefit from the growing economy, or new immigrants, could accept this more readily, said Mr Singh.

“But for those who lose their jobs, see their incomes stagnate and fear for their children’s prospects in a competitive Singapore - and these are commonly the sandwiched class and low-income Singaporeans - strong feelings are aroused, with many feeling that the playing field is uneven, and the Government is slow to protect Singaporeans in their homeland.

“Ordinary Singaporeans do not delve into the intricacies of FTAs. Instead, they look around and come to conclusions based on what they perceive and experience. If Singaporeans have not for years been seeing foreigners occupying well-paying jobs, while qualified Singaporeans are unemployed or underemployed, we will not be talking about this today,” he said.

HOW TO REPAIR THE LOCAL-FOREIGN DIVIDE

Mr Singh offered five suggestions to bridge the local-foreign divide.

First, that the Government must introduce policies and procedures to “more effectively” promote and track skills transfers from foreigners to Singaporeans.

Mr Singh said that the extent of skills transfer from foreigners to locals should be publicly tracked and monitored and reported as a key performance indicator for each sector in the revised industry transformation roadmap under the Industry Transformation Map 2.0.

Reasons should be given why skills can or cannot be transferred, and it should also be clearly stated how the gaps are being plugged, he said.

He also suggested that the Government should consider fixed-term unemployment passes tied to skills transfers, which would only be renewed if the applicant company can prove that Singaporeans benefited from skills upgrading under the previous EP.

“This new category of work pass can be piloted in newer disruptive industries such as autonomous vehicles and AI, where there should be no reason why Singaporeans should not be the candidates of choice,” he said.

He also suggested that the Government track and solve underemployment.

Some are underemployed by choice, while others are affected by skill-related underemployment. Better measurement and regular reporting will allow Singaporeans to assess the Government’s effort in solving this issue, said Mr Singh, adding that this will also ensure that the selection criteria for work pass applicants will be “more accurately scoped”.

In addition, the leader of the opposition asked the Government to consider setting up a permanent parliamentary standing select committee dedicated to overseeing the issue of jobs and foreign employment.

The committee will monitor the Government’s effort and ensure that Singaporeans are being treated fairly at the workplace and address concerns of their job security and employment prospects, including training and skills.

The existence of the committee would also minimise “mischievous attempts” at stoking xenophobia and unreasonable expectations of job protection regardless of competence, he said.