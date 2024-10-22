Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim to marry long-time partner Quah Kim Song in January

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim will tie the knot with long-time partner Quah Kim Song in January next year.

In response to a query from CNA, Ms Lim said on Tuesday (Oct 22) that the ceremony "will take place in church, in the presence of family members".

Mr Quah is a widower, while Ms Lim has never been married. They have been together for nearly 12 years.

According to past media reports, the pair first met at a WP variety show in 2013.