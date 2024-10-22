Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim to marry long-time partner Quah Kim Song in January
Ms Lim told CNA that they will tie the knot in church in the presence of family members.
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim will tie the knot with long-time partner Quah Kim Song in January next year.
In response to a query from CNA, Ms Lim said on Tuesday (Oct 22) that the ceremony "will take place in church, in the presence of family members".
Mr Quah is a widower, while Ms Lim has never been married. They have been together for nearly 12 years.
According to past media reports, the pair first met at a WP variety show in 2013.
Ms Lim, 59, has held the post of WP chair since 2003.
She was part of the first opposition team to win a Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in 2011 and has remained a member of parliament for Aljunied GRC since.
A former national footballer, Mr Quah, 72, was one of the biggest stars of his era and was instrumental in Singapore's 1977 Malaysia Cup triumph where he scored a brace.
He hails from a sporting family of 11 children, six of whom played for the Lions.