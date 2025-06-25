Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh says he does not want to be Singapore prime minister

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has no aspirations of becoming Singapore's prime minister, and said that what voters want is not for his party to form the government.

Speaking on Keluar Sekejap, a popular Malaysian political podcast hosted by former Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Mr Shahril Hamdan, previously UMNO's information chief, Mr Singh said his role is to “normalise the idea of an opposition”.

“We all have a role in our minds and in our heart of hearts. And I think my role is to normalise the idea of an opposition in Singapore,” the leader of the opposition added.

Asked by Mr Khairy if he wants to become prime minister, Mr Singh said no.

In the interview that was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday (Jun 24), Mr Singh and the podcast hosts discussed a range of political issues, including the WP's strategy in Singapore's recent General Election.

Among other things, Mr Khairy asked if there was a “lack of ambition” from the WP and if it should have pivoted from the goal of winning one-third of the seats in parliament.

“I have to have a good finger on the pulse of Singaporeans, I’ve got to understand what they want. And I’ve got to understand how they respond to language which reflects ambition,” Mr Singh said.

“If that language is not in sync with their broad understanding of what they want out of politics in Singapore, then ambition can be a death knell for any politician in Singapore.”