Workers' Party to respond to Committee of Privileges' interim report at 'appropriate forum and juncture'
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will respond to the Committee of Privileges' interim report "at the appropriate forum and juncture", it said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 5) night.
"We note the release of the interim report by the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges without having taken the evidence of Workers’ Party leaders against whom serious allegations have been made," said the WP.
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is prepared to testify before the Committee of Privileges, a position he "made clear" on Dec 2, the WP added.
"Some members of the public have asked why Workers’ Party leaders have not responded thus far to the interim report released by the Committee of Privileges.
"We understand that the Committee’s work remains in progress. It is thus prudent for a response to be given at the appropriate forum and juncture," the WP said on Sunday.
In an interim report released late on Friday night, the Committee of Privileges said former Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan had testified that senior WP leaders advised her to "continue with the narrative" after she lied in Parliament, and had also “directed her not to respond to the police”.
Ms Khan was referred to the Committee of Privileges on Nov 1 after she admitted to lying in Parliament about a sexual assault case, which she claimed had been mishandled by the police. She first mentioned the case on Aug 3 during the WP’s motion on empowering women.
Ms Khan resigned from the party and her position as an MP on Nov 30.
The Committee of Privileges' report came a day after Mr Singh said at a press conference on Thursday that Ms Khan admitted her lie to WP leadership a week after her original speech in August.
She was told to clarify the matter, but repeated the lied again in Parliament in October, he said.
Besides Ms Khan, three other WP members gave evidence before the Committee of Privileges: Ms Loh Pei Ying, former secretarial assistant to Ms Khan and secretarial assistant to WP chief Pritam Singh from March 2013 to January 2016; Mr Lim Hang Ling, former legislative assistant to Ms Khan; and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan, a volunteer.
The Committee of Privileges released a special report and hours of video recordings of its sessions with Ms Khan, Ms Loh, Mr Lim and Mr Nathan.
The report contained a summary of Ms Khan's evidence, including when she met WP leaders and when she told them she had lied.
She also made several allegations against Mr Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, including that they had told her to keep to the lie.