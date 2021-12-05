Workers' Party to respond to Committee of Privileges' interim report at 'appropriate forum and juncture'

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will respond to the Committee of Privileges' interim report "at the appropriate forum and juncture", it said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 5) night.

"We note the release of the interim report by the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges without having taken the evidence of Workers’ Party leaders against whom serious allegations have been made," said the WP.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh is prepared to testify before the Committee of Privileges, a position he "made clear" on Dec 2, the WP added.

"Some members of the public have asked why Workers’ Party leaders have not responded thus far to the interim report released by the Committee of Privileges.

"We understand that the Committee’s work remains in progress. It is thus prudent for a response to be given at the appropriate forum and juncture," the WP said on Sunday.

In an interim report released late on Friday night, the Committee of Privileges said former Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan had testified that senior WP leaders advised her to "continue with the narrative" after she lied in Parliament, and had also “directed her not to respond to the police”.

Ms Khan was referred to the Committee of Privileges on Nov 1 after she admitted to lying in Parliament about a sexual assault case, which she claimed had been mishandled by the police. She first mentioned the case on Aug 3 during the WP’s motion on empowering women.