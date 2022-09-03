Daniel Goh says Workers’ Party disciplinary committee formed to investigate his Facebook posts on Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) cadre member Daniel Goh said on Saturday (Sep 3) that the party has convened a disciplinary committee to look into his Facebook posts on Raeesah Khan.

The posts related to how the Workers’ Party handled the “Raeesah Khan matter” in Parliament, he said on Facebook.

Ms Khan had stepped down in November last year after admitting to lying in Parliament. She was found guilty of abusing parliamentary privilege and fined S$35,000, while party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap were referred to the public prosecutor after investigations by the Committee of Privileges.

When contacted by CNA, a Workers' Party spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

The former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament, who is currently associate provost of undergraduate education at the National University of Singapore, said the committee has called him up for an interview “to hear the reasons and rationale” behind his public statements.

According to Assoc Provost Goh, his posts were said to have “revealed the inner workings of the Parliamentary caucus of the WP Members of Parliament" and allowed their political opponents to "have an inside understanding of how the WP operates”.

His posts were also said to have “cast a cloud over the character of the leadership of the WP”, he wrote.

Assoc Provost Goh said that he has declined to attend the interview as he has “nothing more to say about the questions that were publicly posted last year”, adding that he has “been clear about the reasons and rationale in those posts”.

“I have not been associated with party matters since I stepped down from my duties in early 2020. My Facebook posts were questions based on public information,” he said.

“The party leadership had not made any special communications with party members on the Raeesah Khan matter. I did not receive any additional information as a cadre member. The party leadership only came forward with more information on their handling of the matter after my posts.”

When asked by CNA if he intends to remain a member of the Workers’ Party in light of the situation, Assoc Provost Goh said that he sees “no reason to resign” from the party “just because the leadership does not like (his) questioning”.