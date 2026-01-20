2 Sengkang MPs, former Hougang MP to sit on WP disciplinary panel looking into Pritam Singh’s conduct
Former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat will be part of the panel despite leaving the Workers’ Party’s top decision-making body in 2022.
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) disciplinary panel looking into secretary-general Pritam Singh’s conduct will be made up of Members of Parliament He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, CNA has learnt.
The revelation of the panel members sheds light on who will determine the political fate of the opposition party’s embattled leader, who was convicted last year of lying to a parliamentary committee.
The 2021 disciplinary panel that investigated former WP MP Raeesah Khan for lying in parliament was made up of Mr Singh, party chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap – all senior figures now implicated in the current controversy.
Parliament passed a motion last week agreeing that the High Court’s judgment on Mr Singh carried implications for Ms Lim and Mr Faisal, which would have to be considered separately.
Ms He serves as the party’s treasurer, while Associate Professor Lim is its deputy head of policy research. Both are MPs for Sengkang GRC. Mr Png, who was MP for the party’s Hougang stronghold from 2012 to 2020, left the party’s central executive committee (CEC) in 2022.
The inclusion of Mr Png is unusual, as such panels typically comprise only members of the CEC – the party's top decision-making body – according to former and current party cadres. The composition of the panels is rarely disclosed publicly.
“In all past incidents, the panels comprised CEC members,” said one cadre, who asked not to be identified.
The cadre suggested Mr Png’s presence on the panel, despite not being a current CEC member, may be because he “lends some weight” as a former MP.
THREE-MONTH DEADLINE FOR INQUIRY
The party said earlier this month that a disciplinary panel would be formed to determine if Mr Singh had contravened the WP’s constitution. The CEC has set a three-month deadline for the inquiry to conclude.
CNA previously reported that over 20 cadres had signed a letter calling for a special conference in February, where Mr Singh’s position as party chief could be discussed. However, the CEC has decided the conference will only be held after the disciplinary process concludes, citing the need for due process.
Last week, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong removed Mr Singh as Leader of the Opposition, a day after parliament voted him unsuitable to continue in the role following his conviction. Mr Wong has invited the WP to nominate another elected MP to fill the role.
All 11 WP MPs present in parliament, including Ms He and Assoc Prof Lim, voted against the motion.
Political observers said the party will likely await the disciplinary inquiry’s outcome before deciding its next steps.
CNA has contacted the party and the three panel members for comment.