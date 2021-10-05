Workers' Party MP calls for categorising motorcycle COEs based on engine capacity among other changes

SINGAPORE: Categorising Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for motorcycles based on their engine capacity was among the proposals made by Member of Parliament Faisal Manap (WP-Aljunied) as he called for the current COE system for the two-wheelers to be reviewed.

Speaking during an adjournment motion in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 5), Mr Faisal said his suggestions were aimed at making motorcycle ownership more affordable for those who depend on them for a living,

His call comes as COE premiums for motorcycles have been rising over the past year, hitting a record S$9,689 for the first round of bidding last month.

Mr Faisal proposed that motorcycle COEs be separated into classes based on their engine capacity, similar to how motorcycle licences are categorised.

The number of COEs in each of these proposed categories should be

allocated according to the percentage of such motorcycles on the roads, he added.

Currently, motorcycle COEs all fall into a single category, while the COEs for cars are divided into Category A for cars up to 1600cc and Category B for cars above 1600cc.

The Workers’ Party vice-chair said he had previously suggested this in 2016, which prompted former Senior Minister of State for Transport Ng Chee Meng to respond then that such differentiation would lead to greater volatility in motorcycle COE prices.

“This volatility has already set in as we can see from the COE prices for motorcycles especially in the last few months,” said Mr Faisal, calling on the Transport Ministry (MOT) to reconsider his proposal for a “proper and fairer allocation” of motorcycle COE quotas.