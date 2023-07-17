Workers' Party looking into video of 'inappropriate exchange' between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE: The opposition Workers’ Party (WP) on Monday (Jul 17) said it is looking into a video suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between senior party members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah.

The 15-second clip, uploaded to social media, appears to show Mr Perera - a Member of Parliament for Aljunied - dining with 2020 general election candidate Ms Seah, while holding and stroking her hands.

Both are married and sit on the WP's central executive committee, with Mr Perera heading the media team while Ms Seah is the youth wing president.

WP said it is aware of the video circulating online on Monday.

"The party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts," it said in a statement. "The party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour."