'Many talents within Workers' Party, no need to worry': former chief Low Thia Khiang

The COP, in its final report on Thursday, said that it had found former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for telling an untruth in the House on Aug 3, and then repeating it on Oct 4.

The report said from Aug 8 onwards however, Ms Khan was acting under the guidance of three senior WP leaders - secretary-general Pritam Singh, vice-chair Faisal Manap and chair Sylvia Lim to "keep to the untruth", and on Oct 3 she was given further guidance by Mr Singh to continue lying.

The Committee has also recommended that Mr Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor, for further investigations, "with a view to considering if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted in respect of his conduct before the Committee".

Mr Faisal will also be investigated for his refusal to answer relevant questions put by the Committee, and consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

Mr Low stepped down as WP's secretary-general in 2018. He has previously said that it was unlikely he would make a political comeback in the future.

In an interview with CNA in 2020, Mr Low said he wanted to see a “more resilient” and younger WP team to build on the base formed by the party to “provide Singapore a more balanced political system and safeguard to Singaporeans”.