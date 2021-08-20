Logo
Workers' Party to resume physical meet-the-people sessions next week
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh at a meet-the-people session in August 2020. (Photo: Facebook/Pritam Singh)

20 Aug 2021 05:10PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 05:10PM)
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will resume physical meet-the-people sessions from next week in light of the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions. 

"Workers' Party MPs (Members of Parliament) in Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC and Sengkang GRC will resume physical meet-the-people sessions with effect from Monday," said the party in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 20). 

It added that constituency teams will implement safe management measures on-site. 

"Constituents are also encouraged to approach Workers' Party MPs via email and phone wherever possible," said the party. 

In May, WP said it would postpone all meet-the-people sessions until further notice after the Government announced tighter COVID-19 restrictions in response to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. 

Singapore entered a period of tighter community restrictions under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from May until June, and again from July to August.

Since Aug 10, restrictions have been eased to allow dining-in, social gatherings of up to five people and some larger events.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry said that it would go ahead with a planned second step of the easing of measures, given the stable COVID-19 situation.

Source: CNA/ad

