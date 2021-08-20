Workers' Party to resume physical meet-the-people sessions next week

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will resume physical meet-the-people sessions from next week in light of the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Workers' Party MPs (Members of Parliament) in Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC and Sengkang GRC will resume physical meet-the-people sessions with effect from Monday," said the party in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 20).

It added that constituency teams will implement safe management measures on-site.

"Constituents are also encouraged to approach Workers' Party MPs via email and phone wherever possible," said the party.