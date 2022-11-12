Workers' Party elects 3 new members to Central Executive Committee

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) has elected three new members to its Central Executive Committee (CEC), while Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Pritam Singh were re-elected as party chair and secretary-general respectively.

The three new members elected on Saturday (Nov 12) are Mr Nathaniel Koh, Mr Ang Boon Yaw and Mr Tan Kong Soon.

Mr Koh, who joined the WP in 2009, contested in the 2020 General Elections. He was part of the five-member team fielded in Marine Parade GRC against the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Mr Koh was in WP's youth wing and was an election agent in the now-defunct Sengkang West SMC.

According to Mr Ang's profile on WP's website, he started volunteering with the party in 2012, where he helped out at former Member of Parliament Chen Show Mao's Meet-the-People (MPS) sessions.

As for Mr Tan, he was former party chief Low Thia Khiang's legislative assistant from 2013 to 2017.

Party stalwart Mr Low was also re-elected to the CEC, the party's top decision-making body, while former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat has stepped down from the committee.

The election at the Cadre Members' Conference is held once every two years.

The WP has made attempts to renew its ranks after a change in secretary-general in 2018 when Mr Low handed over the reins to Mr Singh, who is now Leader of the Opposition.

Mr Singh said at the previous Cadre Members' Conference that the party was balancing renewal with continuity.