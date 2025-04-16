GE2025: Workers’ Party claims 15 policy proposals were adopted ‘in some form’ by the government

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Wednesday (Apr 16) put out a list of 15 policies it said it had advocated for, which were later adopted "in some form" by the government, including issues pertaining to housing, transport and employment support.

In a Facebook post, the opposition party said that while it was not in the government, many of its proposals ended up being adopted to some extent, which ultimately benefited Singaporeans.

“These aren’t just policy wins for the Workers’ Party – they are wins for all of us,” it wrote.

“Constructive, rational opposition works for Singapore. The Workers’ Party is #WorkingforSingapore,” it added, with a reference to its campaign slogan unveiled a day earlier.

Associate Professor Eugene Tan from the Singapore Management University (SMU) said the WP “is seeking to make (the) case that they have an effective opposition to the extent that the government has adopted 15 key policy ideas”.

“Indirectly, they are indicating that they can do even more with more MPs,” added Assoc Prof Tan, who is from the university's law faculty.

Asked by CNA if the post could be seen as the start of the party’s campaign strategy, Assoc Prof Tan agreed.

He added that the party was "setting the stage" for their theme of "working for you" with the emphasis that they are there to serve voters.



Assoc Prof Tan also said that the post could also be taken as "bite-sized key messaging" to "facilitate a supportive reception" of WP's manifesto, which the party has yet to unveil.



WP’s post comes a day after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament and the dates for Nomination Day and Polling Day were made known to Singaporeans. Nomination Day will be held on Apr 23 while Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3.

In its Facebook post, WP pulled out examples of their policy proposals in the areas of unemployment benefits, housing, healthcare, scams, as well as the country's justice system and energy needs, among others.

When it came to unemployment insurance, WP said that it had made this call in its previous manifestos, including publishing a policy paper outlining details of its proposed scheme.

At last year's National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong introduced a new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme to help lower- and middle-income workers who have lost their jobs.

Those who apply successfully under the scheme - the first of its kind in Singapore - will receive payouts capped at a maximum of S$6,000 (US$4,500) over six months.

WP also said that it called for shared parental leave of 24 weeks in its 2020 manifesto and repeated the call to promote equal parenting roles that year and later in 2022.

In its 2020 manifesto, the party said there was a direct link between paid increased parental leave and a child’s psychological well being, and proposed a scheme that entitled parents to 24 weeks of government-paid leave, to be shared between mothers and fathers.

The party suggested that a minimum of 12 weeks be granted to the mother and four weeks to the father.

In its post, the party pointed out that in the National Day Rally last year Mr Wong announced that parents will get an additional 10 weeks of shared leave to care for their infants through a scheme which would be fully implemented in 2026.

On protecting scam victims, the party said it had proposed for banks to bear greater responsibility in preventing scams and compensating victims during an adjournment motion in 2023.

Then, party chair Sylvia Lim had called for banks to take the lead in tackling scams. She also urged the government to mandate banks to bear full responsibility in reimbursing scam victim's losses, but her proposal was "shot down" by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan who said that it would not be fair or desirable.

In 2024, the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (FIDReC) raised its adjudicating award limit to S$150,000, marking “a step towards fairer treatment of scam victims”, the party said.

The FIDReC’s adjudication process is a final stage in resolving disputes between financial institutions and consumers, and its previous limit was S$100,000 per claim.

Assoc Prof Tan said that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) would “certainly disagree” with WP’s assertions.



"Correlation is not causality," he said.



"Just because a party made a proposal does not mean that a subsequent policy change must be attributed to the party."

He said that often it is a "question of when rather than whether" certain proposals can be adopted, pointing to the matter of the wearing a tudung, or headscarf, in healthcare settings as an example.

The party said in its Facebook post that it spoke against the ban on wearing tudungs in nursing and uniformed services in 2017 and repeated the call in 2021 during the Budget debate.

“It’s arguable that the change adopted can be wholly attributed to the WP,” said Assoc Prof Tan. “It is also the case that policy options are clear but there is a need to find the resources to implement the changes.”

He added that in the election period, parties are expected to make “over-exuberant claims and assertions”.

CNA has reached out to the PAP for comment.