Pritam Singh holds on to party chief position after secret vote at WP special cadres conference

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh has survived a secret vote on his leadership at the opposition party’s special cadres conference on Sunday (Jun 28), with no challengers to his position.

The party also held its biennial elections, at which Mr Singh was returned as secretary-general and Ms Sylvia Lim was re-elected as chair of the central executive committee (CEC).

Cadres also elected 12 other members, including former chief Low Thia Khiang, to the party’s top decision-making body. The only new face on the CEC is Mr Harpreet Singh, a lawyer who led WP's Punggol GRC team at last year's General Election.

The other CEC members are:

MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik

MP Louis Chua Kheng Wee

MP Dennis Tan Lip Fong

MP He Ting Ru

MP Jamus Lim

MP Kenneth Tiong

MP Gerald Giam

NCMP Eileen Chong Pei Shan

Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap

Mr Tan Kong Soon

Several former CEC members were not elected but may be co-opted later. They include Non-Constituency MP Andre Low, Aljunied GRC MP Fadli Fawzi, Mr Nathaniel Koh, Mr Ang Boon Yaw, Mr Kenneth Foo and Ms Lee Li Lian.

At the cadre conference, Mr Singh gave an account of the December 2025 court decision and took questions from cadres, said Mr Giam. The discussion was robust and civil, and Mr Singh answered all questions put to him, he added.

Cadres then voted – "well in excess of the supermajority" – for Mr Singh to remain secretary-general, Mr Giam said.

“This reflects the party’s commitment to the democratic process and due process given to Mr Singh, and to everybody who wanted to requisition this special meeting,” said Mr Giam, who was among those re-elected to the CEC.

The outcome reflected the "considered judgment" of WP's cadres, the party said in a statement. The subsequent election of a new CEC had established a clear democratic mandate for the next term, it added.

“The party is united behind its leadership and remains fully focused on its work for all Singaporeans in parliament and on the ground. We continue the work of building a more balanced political system for Singapore.”