Workers’ Party to continue ‘as per normal’ following release of COP report: Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh said that he would continue his work "as per normal" until matters related to a report by the Committee of Privileges (COP) are resolved.

Mr Singh made the statement in a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 10), following a recommendation by the Committee that both he and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

In its final report on Thursday, the Committee said it has found former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for telling an untruth in the House on Aug 3 last year, and then repeating it on Oct 4.

The report said from Aug 8 onwards, Ms Khan was acting under the guidance of three senior WP leaders - referring to Mr Singh, Mr Manap and WP chair Sylvia Lim - to "keep to the untruth".

As the COP's findings raise questions about the conduct of the three WP leaders, the Committee also recommended that Mr Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations "with a view to considering if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted in respect of his conduct before the Committee".

Mr Faisal will also be investigated for his refusal to answer relevant questions put by the Committee, and consider if criminal proceedings ought to be instituted.

Mr Singh said he has looked at the Committee of Privileges report and its recommendations.

"I will speak more extensively on the COP report in Parliament when it is tabled for debate, expected to be sometime next week.

"Assuming Parliament adopts the Committee’s recommendations, there remain a number of unknowns," said Mr Singh.

"These include the eventual decision of the Public Prosecutor to prosecute, the intervening time before the matter goes to trial, the eventual verdict and any sentence meted out, and the prospect of both Faisal and I losing our parliamentary seats and stepping down as Members of Parliament if either of us is fined S$2,000 or more."