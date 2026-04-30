WP issues formal reprimand to Pritam Singh after court conviction for lying to parliament

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party Central Executive Committee (CEC) has issued a formal letter of reprimand to its secretary-general Pritam Singh following an internal disciplinary process stemming from his court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

WP said in a media statement on Thursday (Apr 30) that its CEC met this week to consider a report by its disciplinary panel on the matter.

Mr Singh as well as party chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap recused themselves from the meeting, which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The disciplinary panel found that Mr Singh had contravened provisions of the party constitution, specifically Articles 20(1) and 30, based on the court’s findings. The CEC said it accepted the panel’s findings on the breach.

"The CEC separately considered that, at all material times, Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the party, and his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make," the WP said.

In considering the range of potential actions to be taken against Mr Singh, WP said the CEC "assessed the totality of the circumstances" and issued a formal letter.

"We continue the work of building a more balanced political system for Singapore," said the party.

WP said earlier this month that a disciplinary panel investigating Mr Singh had completed its probe into whether the WP chief had contravened the party's constitution. The panel comprised Sengkang GRC MPs Jamus Lim and He Ting Ru, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.

The WP previously said that the Notice of the Special Cadre Members' Conference will be issued within two weeks after the panel presents its finalised report and recommendations.

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The disciplinary panel was set up by the CEC in January, following the High Court's decision to uphold Mr Singh's conviction in December 2025 following an appeal.

Mr Singh, who was then the Leader of the Opposition (LO), was found guilty in February 2025 of two counts of wilfully giving false answers to a parliamentary committee, stemming from how he dealt with a lie told by former WP MP Raeesah Khan in Parliament.

A group of cadre members had earlier requested that a special conference be held and CNA understands that Mr Singh's position as party chief could be among the topics discussed.

WP had announced at the start of January that the conference would only be called after the disciplinary panel had completed its investigations, considering the need for due process.

Later in January, Parliament backed a motion expressing regret at Mr Singh's conduct and deeming him unfit to continue as LO.

Ten WP MPs and one WP Non-constituency MP recorded their dissent.

Shortly after, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong removed Mr Singh from his role and invited WP to nominate another MP to fill the LO position, but the party rejected the offer, saying that the position should be held by the leader of the largest opposition party in parliament.