Workers’ Party strived to improve lives of Singaporeans in 2022 by speaking up in Parliament: Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh said that the party strived to improve the lives of the communities it serves, and of all Singaporeans by speaking up in Parliament on key issues in 2022.



"The Workers’ Party believes that the struggle for dignity is common to our humanity and thus the voices of the people must be heard," Mr Singh said on Saturday (Dec 31) in his new year message.



In Parliament, Mr Singh said that WP's Members of Parliament (MPs) brought up the related issues of inflation, higher interest rates and rising cost of living arising from public services such as utilities and public transport, and what may be done to mitigate its impact or stay ahead of the situation.



"We objected to the GST rate hike as being ill-timed against this inflationary backdrop and proposed other ways to generate government revenue such as a wealth tax and making corporate tax more progressive," said Mr Singh.

He highlighted various counter-inflationary proposals the party put forward, including strengthening the Singapore dollar in real terms to make imports cheaper.



The party also voiced concerns about housing in Singapore, arguing for more options, like an expanded public and subsidised rental scheme for the wider population to support the diverse needs of Singaporeans, and to lower the age singles may buy Build-To-Order (BTO) flats from 35 to 28, he said.



"As HDB resale and BTO prices headed upwards well into the second half of 2022, WP MPs probed the reasons for the sky high resale flat prices and asked HDB to reveal the costs of developing new flats," said Mr Singh.



"Even when told that some of the data we asked for would not be 'meaningful', we pressed on. We did so because Singaporeans have a right to know more details behind one of the biggest financial outlays in their lifetime."