Pritam Singh's failed appeal may cast WP chief in 'negative light' but political impact limited: Analysts

LEADERSHIP AND INTEGRITY

While analysts generally agreed that the episode had affected Mr Singh to some extent, they differed in their interpretations of what his handling of Ms Khan's lie revealed.

Some raised concerns about his leadership and decision-making, while others questioned his integrity and accountability.

“Being untruthful does cast a negative light on Pritam Singh, if Singaporeans expect their political leaders to reflect integrity and trustworthiness,” said sociologist Dr Tan Ern Ser, adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies.

“I reckon leaders and public figures are judged by a higher standard.”

Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan of the Singapore Management University (SMU) said the judgment also touched on Mr Singh’s ethics and judgment.

“The sting in the judgment really lies in the elaborate web of lies and obfuscation that Mr Singh conjured in order that the untruth is buried and would have no chance of resurrection,” he said.

Ms Nydia Ngiow, managing director of Global Trade and Economics at BowerGroupAsia, said that the court’s finding that Mr Singh had hoped not to address the untruth may “raise questions about decisiveness and crisis-management instincts”.

"At the same time, his public acknowledgement that he 'took too long' and accepts responsibility reflects a leadership style willing to own shortcomings," said Ms Ngiow.

For Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst with Solaris Strategies Singapore, Mr Singh’s remarks after the appeal verdict that he accepted the judgment "fully and without reservation" and respected the court's decision signalled that Singaporeans should continue to place their trust in the judicial system.

"And I think what he said in the aftermath of the outcome would have resonated well with many tuning in, with many in Singapore, and I think that's also a way by which he can now provide closure and focus on the tasks at hand," Dr Mustafa said.