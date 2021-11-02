Workers' Party forms disciplinary panel to look into Raeesah Khan's admission of lying in Parliament

CLAIMS OF POLICE MISHANDLING

Ms Khan first mentioned the rape case on Aug 3, during a Workers' Party motion on empowering women.

She said she had accompanied a 25-year-old woman to make a police report three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer allegedly made comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

The allegations prompted Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam to ask for more details of the case in Parliament, as well as an investigation by the Singapore Police Force.

In Parliament on Monday, Ms Khan admitted that she was "not present with the survivor in the police station as I described".

She said the anecdote was shared by a survivor in a women's support group that Ms Khan was part of.

"I did not share that I was a part of the group as I did not have the courage to publicly admit that I was a part of it," she said.

Ms Khan revealed that she was sexually assaulted when she was an 18-year-old studying abroad, and that it has traumatised her until today.

She apologised to the sexual assault victim in the case she brought up, saying she should not have shared it without her consent.

"As a survivor myself, I feel this failure deeply. It is important for me to take responsibility for my actions, for my error of judgment and to set the record straight," she said.

In referring Ms Khan to the Committee of Privileges, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah noted that she had lied in Parliament on three occasions and failed to substantiate the allegations.

Mr Singh earlier said on Monday that Ms Khan should not have shared in the House an account that contained untruths.

He noted that the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act gives an MP "significant freedom of speech", but that this "does not extend to communicating untruthful accounts, even if an MP's motives are not malicious".