Workers' Party unveils appointments in top decision-making body, co-opting two Members of Parliament

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party on Wednesday (Jul 8) announced appointments for the new term of its Central Executive Committee (CEC), following its first meeting held on Jul 7.

The WP co-opted two members into the CEC - Aljunied Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Andre Low.

Among the key appointments, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap continues as vice-chair, while MP Kenneth Tiong takes over from He Ting Ru as treasurer.

MP Jamus Lim, previously the CEC's deputy head of policy research, is now head of policy research.

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang remains in the CEC as a committee member.