Workers' Party unveils appointments in top decision-making body, co-opting two Members of Parliament
The WP co-opted two members into the CEC - Aljunied Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Andre Low.
SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party on Wednesday (Jul 8) announced appointments for the new term of its Central Executive Committee (CEC), following its first meeting held on Jul 7.
The WP co-opted two members into the CEC - Aljunied Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Andre Low.
Among the key appointments, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap continues as vice-chair, while MP Kenneth Tiong takes over from He Ting Ru as treasurer.
MP Jamus Lim, previously the CEC's deputy head of policy research, is now head of policy research.
Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang remains in the CEC as a committee member.
Workers' Party Central Executive Committee
- Secretary-General: Pritam Singh
- Chairperson: Sylvia Lim
- Vice Chairperson: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap
- Treasurer: Kenneth Tiong
- Deputy Treasurer: Abdul Muhaimin
- Organising Secretaries: Dennis Tan, He Ting Ru
- Deputy Organising Secretaries: Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi
- Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis
- Deputy Head, Media Team: Andre Low
- Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim
- Deputy Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam
- Youth Wing President: Eileen Chong
- Committee Members: Low Thia Khiang, Harpreet Singh
Lawyer Harpreet Singh Nehal, who contested Punggol GRC in the General Elections last year against a team led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, was the only new face in party's top decision-making body.
The WP’s CEC continues to be led by secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairperson Sylvia Lim. They retained their leadership posts at the party's cadre members' conference in June.
“With this team in place, the Workers’ Party looks ahead with confidence to serve our constituents with dedication, and to advance the interests of Singapore and all Singaporeans in the years to come,” the party said.