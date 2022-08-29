Singapore to launch new work pass for top talent in all sectors from 2023

MOM said that the top talent who qualify for the new pass would likely have been able to enter Singapore under the existing EP framework, but the additional flexibility strengthens Singapore’s attraction as a global hub for talent. The benchmark salary of S$30,000 is comparable to the top 5 per cent of EP holders in Singapore.

“MOM will closely engage pass holders during their time in Singapore. The flexibilities offered by this pass are meant to allow pass holders to contribute meaningfully to Singapore. It is not meant to be abused as a visit or travel document,” said Dr Tan.

Applications for the Overseas Networks & Expertise pass will be open from Jan 1.

OTHER CHANGES TO WORK PASSES

The new ONE Pass was introduced along with other changes to Singapore’s work pass framework that are designed to better attract talent and to streamline processes for companies hiring them.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will introduce a five-year EP to experienced professionals filling tech jobs requiring highly specialised skills currently in shortage in the local workforce.

These will be specified in the upcoming COMPASS Shortage Occupation List (SOL). They also have to earn a salary of at least S$10,500, and are subject to COMPASS criteria.

“This enhancement will provide greater certainty to experienced tech professionals when making major decisions on relocating to Singapore, and this will allow us to anchor tech capabilities even as we develop our local pipeline,” said Dr Tan.

There will also be changes made to the salary benchmark and work pass conditions for the top 10 per cent of EP holders or applicants from Sep 1, 2023.

Dr Tan said that MOM will set a single benchmark of the top 10 per cent of EP holders, and the salary threshold for a number of requirements for work pass applications will be aligned to this. The new threshold is set at $22,500, and will start in September 2023.

He explained: “This benchmark and streamlining are intended to give companies greater clarity on our work pass framework. With a benchmark, companies will know that future changes to the salary thresholds and criteria will be incremental.”

This will affect advertising for a job opening under the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) and the new COMPASS framework. Currently if the position’s monthly salary is S$20,000 or more, companies do not have to advertise under FCF and the candidate is exempt from COMPASS requirements. This will be adjusted upwards to S$22,500.

FCF advertising refers to a requirement for companies here to advertise a job opening for a specified time period before hiring a non-local.

The salary benchmark for the PEP will also be adjusted to S$22,500, up from S$18,000 as of Sep 1 next year.

FASTER PROCESSING OF EMPLOYMENT PASSES

Responding to companies’ feedback, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also reduce the duration of (FCF) job advertising from 28 days to 14 days from Sep 1 this year.

Dr Tan said that the FCF advertising time was doubled in October 2020 during a weak job market, and MOM is making this adjustment now that the job market has rebounded strongly.

MOM also promised employers that they will reduce processing time for EPs and respond to all applications within 10 business days. For now, 85 per cent of online EP applications are processed within three weeks. The ministry will also furnish reasons why the EP application failed, or was delayed, in a bid for greater transparency.

“We hope that these changes will allow companies to move with greater speed and certainty when it comes to hiring,” he said.

Dr Tan said that the goal underlying all the changes to the work pass framework is to create more, and more exciting, opportunities for Singaporeans.

“By bringing the best from around the world, we can tap on their networks, we can learn from their expertise, and ultimately, we will accelerate the development of our own local talent pool.”

DEVELOPING LOCAL TALENT

He promised that, in tandem, Singapore will continue to invest heavily in developing the local workforce. For example, the Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs) mapped out growth plans for 23 sectors and for each, MOM identified in-demand jobs and skills strategies to build up the local talent pipeline.

The ministry has also launched Jobs Transformation Maps, to provide job-level insights on the impact of technology on the industry and workforce.

Singapore agencies also have programmes to help locals gain global and regional exposure, such as the International Posting Programme that funds overseas postings for Singaporeans in the financial sector, and the SkillsFuture Leadership Development Initiative that supports companies across sectors to develop local leaders, he said.

“We are making very systematic efforts. But when it comes to developing our own people, the work is never finished. We must keep doing more.

"Our ambition is to groom many more Singaporeans into becoming world-class leaders, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with global giants,” said the Manpower Minister.

He added that as part of the Forward Singapore exercise, the Government will consult workers and businesses on how it can encourage even more locals to take on regional and global opportunities.

“Singapore needs to take a proactive approach to cement our position as a global hub for talent; we need send a clear message to the world that we remain open for business,” said Dr Tan.

“We will continue to groom our local talent and our leadership pool. We must attract the best here, so we can learn from them. And support to project and send our locals abroad so that they can acquire greater regional and global exposure to take up leadership positions and be strongly anchored back home.”