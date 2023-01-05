Partially inserted forklift forks linked to death of worker at Rifle Range Road

SINGAPORE: The toppling of a machine that led to the death of a Singaporean worker on Dec 27 was the result of the forks of a forklift not being fully inserted, according to preliminary investigations.

In an alert released on Thursday (Jan 5), the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said the lifting of the partially inserted forks then caused the machine to topple.

The 31-year-old worker, Mr Ely Chow, was struck and pinned down by the machine while it was in the process of being transferred by the forklift.

Mr Chow, who was employed by RCM Resources, was then taken unconscious from the work site at Rifle Range Road to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.