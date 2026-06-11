Office landlords dangle pickleball and retail pop-ups, as competition for tenants intensifies

SINGAPORE: Pickleball courts, fitness classes and retail pop-ups are becoming increasingly common in Singapore's office buildings as landlords compete for tenants in a tight market.

Analysts say buildings that offer such amenities and foster a sense of community can command rental premiums of up to 20 per cent.

Such initiatives – often referred to as placemaking – transform shared spaces such as plazas, atriums and rooftops into areas for wellness, leisure and social activities.

Property owners say the trend is being driven by changing workplace expectations and companies' efforts to encourage staff back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE THAN JUST A PLACE TO WORK

At Frasers Property Singapore, placemaking has become an integral part of the way its office developments are managed.

The company has introduced amenities including urban farming plots, food truck events, fitness programmes and pickleball courts across several properties.

Rather than setting aside large amounts of new space, the landlord has sought to repurpose existing areas for multiple uses.

At some Frasers developments, hot-desking areas can be converted into event spaces, while pickleball courts share space with existing futsal courts.