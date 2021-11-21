'People think the boss is always right': Workplace bullying not uncommon in Singapore, experts say

SINGAPORE: When Ms Coralie Ponsinet was first offered a job at WWF Singapore in 2015, she was thrilled about the prospect of an exciting and promising career in the sustainability industry.

But her dream job quickly turned into a nightmare.

A junior member of WWF Singapore’s sustainable finance team, Ms Ponsinet began to dread going to the office every day, afraid of what her supervisor would say to her.

Speaking to CNA, the French national said her former boss constantly criticised her performance and manipulated her into thinking everything was her fault.

“Every day was different because she was very manipulative – one day I would cry and the day after, I would be on top of the world because she would say something nice,” she said.

Other times, her boss bullied her into doing additional work after office hours and made inappropriate comments about her personal life and race, she said.

Ms Ponsinet’s case was first brought to light in an article in the South China Morning Post, which reported that she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to workplace bullying.