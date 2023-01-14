Worker dies after falling four storeys at Bedok condominium while painting building facade

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old worker died on Thursday (Jan 12) after falling four storeys while painting the facade of a condominium block in Bedok.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm at 738 Bedok Reservoir Road, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday. That is the address of Waterfront Isle condominium.

The worker who died, a Myanmar national, was painting an apartment block with a co-worker using a gondola, said the ministry.

"However, both workers had climbed out of the gondola to paint parts of the wall that were out of reach," it added.

"The deceased was standing on a concrete ledge when he fell from the fourth level to the ground."

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

MOM said it is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier and employer, ISOTeam C&P, to stop using the gondola and all work-at-height activities on the premises.

The ministry added that ISOTeam C&P will also be barred from employing new foreign workers for three months due to its poor risk controls. Its managing director will be required to personally account to MOM and take responsibility for rectifications.

"MOM will not hesitate to prosecute those responsible if wrongdoing is found," said the ministry.

"Under the law, no person should enter or leave the gondola unless it is at rest on the ground or at any level which allows safe access," it added.

"Workers should also be given appropriate safety equipment to prevent falls when working at height."