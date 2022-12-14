Painter who did not wear safety harness died after falling from second-floor ledge: Coroner

SINGAPORE: A coroner on Wednesday (Dec 14) found no evidence of foul play in the case of a painter who lost his life in a workplace accident in March.

Mr Hoon Choo Han, 62, was not wearing a safety harness when he most likely fell from the second-floor reinforced concrete ledge of a private residence he had been painting.

There were several previous occasions where Mr Hoon was seen standing on the house ledges, either painting or inspecting the external facade, without a safety harness or any protective equipment, said Coroner Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz in her written inquiry findings.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is contemplating enforcement action against the parties involved, the coroner added. She ruled Mr Hoon’s death to be an unfortunate work-related death.

It was among 28 workplace fatalities that occurred in the first half of 2022. There have been 44 workplace deaths so far this year — the highest since 2017.