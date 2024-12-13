15 workplace deaths in construction sector in second half of 2024
MOM is investigating three workplace deaths in about two weeks.
SINGAPORE: There have been 15 workplace deaths in the construction sector in the second half of 2024 so far, triple the first half of the year.
The 20 deaths in the sector in 2024 so far are more than the 18 fatalities recorded in 2023.
In a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 13), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the workplace safety and health performance for the construction sector has been "concerning" this year.
"Many of these incidents were due to the lack of basic safety measures or non-compliance with established safety measures. This points to a sense of complacency and a lack of ownership for workplace safety," said MOM.
"As we are in the festive season, some companies may be tempted to cut corners to meet project milestones. However, we must not put safety on the back burner."
THREE DEATHS IN ABOUT TWO WEEKS
An MOM spokesperson said in a separate statement that it is investigating four workplace incidents in the sector, including three deaths in about two weeks.
On Nov 27, at about 6pm, a 34-year-old Chinese national died after he was trapped between the operating console of a boom lift and the underside of the building ledge. He was operating the lift.
He was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he died.
The employer is Rong Earn Construction and the occupier is Tiong Seng Contractors. The occupier has been instructed to stop all work activities at the worksite. The developer of the project is the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
In the second incident on Dec 4, a 21-year-old Myanmar national was working on the roof of a warehouse building at about 10am when he fell through a skylight and landed about 10m on the ground.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The employer is Zebra Builders and the occupier is LHN Energy Resources. The developer of the project is Mun Siong Engineering Limited.
On Dec 8, at about 8.45pm, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi worker and a co-worker were pulling cables into a distribution board within a riser room when he was suspected to have received an electric shock.
He was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The occupier and employer of the deceased is HD Contractor. The developer of the project is the Singapore University of Technology and Design.
In the fourth incident, a 77-year-old Singaporean was operating a crawler crane's boom when a hook block dislodged and hit his left foot at about 10.55am on Dec 13.
The man was taken conscious to Tan Toc3k Seng Hospital for treatment.
The employer of the injured worker is Antar Cranes Services and the occupier is Samsung C&T Corporation. The developer of the project is the Land Transport Authority.
FINES, STOP-WORK ORDERS
Last month, the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce (MAST) and industry associations called on the construction sector to conduct a safety time-out.
During a safety timeout, organisations take time off from their daily work routine to take stock of and review the existing workplace safety and health systems and work processes.
After that, they should implement necessary measures to keep safety practices current and uphold good workplace safety and health standards.
MOM has also stepped up enforcement efforts, with more than 400 inspections in October and November.
These inspections resulted in fines totalling more than S$300,000 (US$223,000) and the issuance of 13 stop-work orders.
"These enforcement actions reinforce MOM’s zero tolerance for non-compliance of workplace safety and health regulations and remind companies and individuals of the serious consequences," said the ministry.
The MOM spokesperson said it would not hesitate to take "stronger actions" against parties found to have breached workplace safety and health regulations.
"Cutting corners to meet project deadlines, especially during the festive season, is unacceptable and endangers lives," the spokesperson added.