37 workplace deaths in 2021, more than 600 major injuries: MOM

SINGAPORE: Despite a spate of fatal accidents in February last year that resulted in 11 deaths, the total number of workplace fatalities last year was comparable to pre-COVID levels.

The number of deaths decreased to 37 last year from 39 in 2019, said the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release on Tuesday (Mar 29).

This translates to a similar workplace fatality rate of 1.1 per 100,000 workers in both years, authorities said.

Last year’s data was compared against 2019’s, as the figures in 2020 were affected by “one-off effects” due to reduced business activities and work stoppages to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 30 fatalities in 2020, and a fatality rate of 0.9 per 100,000 workers.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said that Singapore is “on track” to meeting a Workplace Safety and Health 2028 target of reducing the fatality rate to below 1 per 100,000 workers.

“Thus far, only four countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have achieved this. We aim to be one of the few who can bring it below one. This is our goal in the years to come till 2028,” he said.

The four countries are Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden.

Major injuries last year also declined slightly to 610 incidents, from 629 cases in 2019. But taking into account the smaller workforce in 2021, the major injury rate increased slightly to 18.5 injuries per 100,000 workers - up from 18.1 in 2019.

For minor injuries, new rules from Sep 1, 2020 mean that employers now need to report all work injuries that involve medical leave or transfer to light duties. Previously, only injuries resulting in four or more days of medical leave had to be reported.

With this change, there was a total of 21,539 minor injuries in 2021, of which 9,420 were injuries with three or fewer days of medical leave, or transfer to light duties. The minor injury rate was 653 per 100,000 workers.

Counting only injuries that resulted in medical leave of four days or more, the rate was 368 per 100,000 workers - a slight decrease from 376 in 2019.