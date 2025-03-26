43 workplace deaths in Singapore in 2024, up from previous year
Nearly half of all workplace deaths last year were in the construction sector.
SINGAPORE: Workplace deaths rose from 36 in 2023 to 43 in Singapore in 2024, according to the annual workplace safety and health report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) that was released on Wednesday (Mar 26).
This represents a 19 per cent increase, with nearly half of those deaths in 2024 occurring in the construction sector.
Last year's workplace death rate was 1.2 deaths per 100,000 workers, up from 0.99 in 2023, while the total number of workplace injuries declined by 2.8 per cent, falling from 22,787 in 2023 to 22,157 in 2024, data showed.
WORKPLACE DEATHS IN CONSTRUCTION SECTOR
The construction sector accounted for 20 deaths last year - the most of any industry - and workplace deaths linked to the sector have been climbing steadily since 2020, when there were nine fatalities.
The transportation and storage sector saw the second-highest number of deaths, with nine fatalities, followed by the marine industry, which had five deaths.
The water supply, sewage and waste management sector had three deaths and the manufacturing sector had two.
MOM said that the top three causes of workplace fatalities in 2024 were vehicular incidents, suffocating/drowning and collapse/failure of structures and equipment.
“These collectively accounted for 56 per cent (24 fatal injuries) of the total number of workplace fatal injuries in 2024,” it added.
Last year, the workplace death rate in construction was 3.7 per 100,000 workers, up from 3.4 in the previous year.
On Dec 13, 2024, MOM noted that there had been 15 workplace deaths in the construction sector in the second half of the year, adding that the industry's workplace safety and health performance was "concerning".
In November last year, a voluntary safety time-out was also initiated for construction companies to reinforce safety procedures and raise safety awareness among workers, after the sector saw 10 deaths between July and October.
The marine industry, which had no fatalities in 2023, saw its workplace death rate jump to 8.1 per 100,000 workers in 2024.
“Four of the five fatalities involved works on vessels at anchorage and two of the five fatalities involved diving operations where systemic safety lapses were observed,” said MOM in a press release on Wednesday.
“MOM and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore stepped up on enforcement efforts in the industry and will continue to take strict actions against companies and individuals who flout the rules.”
MAJOR INJURIES
Singapore saw its lowest rate of major injuries at workplaces in 2024, with 15.9 such injuries recorded per 100,000 workers, a decline from 16.1 in 2023, data showed.
There were 587 major workplace injuries in 2024, down from 590 in 2023.
At 146, the construction sector had the highest number of major injuries, followed by the manufacturing industry, which had 123.
These two sectors accounted for 46 per cent of the major workplace injuries in 2024, said MOM.
The accommodation & food services sector had 50 major injuries, while the wholesale and retail trade sector had 45.
The administrative and support services sector had the fifth-highest number of major injuries at 43.
The top three causes of major injuries were slips, trips and falls, machinery incidents and falls from heights.
“These collectively accounted for 61 per cent (357 injuries) of the total number of workplace major injuries in 2024,” read the report.
The workplace major injury rate for the construction sector, which has seen such injuries decline since 2022, was 27.3 per 100,000 workers. This was down from 28.5 in 2023.
The rate also decreased for the manufacturing sector, falling from 35.1 in 2023 to 28.9 in 2024.
ACTION TAKEN BY MOM
In 2024, the Manpower Ministry conducted more than 17,000 inspections, with a focus on higher-risk industries such as construction, manufacturing and marine.
“Aside from general workplace safety, there were also targeted inspections in priority areas - slips, trips & falls, machinery safety, vehicular safety and falls from height,” it said.
Enforcement actions were taken for more than 16,000 workplace safety and health breaches.
“Singapore’s workplace safety and health performance (WSH) continues to rank among the top-performing countries globally, with a five-year average workplace fatality rate of 1.1 per 100,000 workers,” said the ministry.
While MOM pointed out that Singapore had recorded its lowest workplace major injury rate in 2024, it also highlighted that the workplace death rate had risen.
“This underscores the need for all stakeholders to consistently remain vigilant and prioritise WSH,” it said.
Developers, contractors, employers and workers must remain vigilant, uphold safety standards and strive for WSH excellence, said MOM.
“Strengthening Singapore’s culture of WSH excellence is a collective effort and a non-negotiable priority. We have the potential to do better, as seen by Singapore’s record-low performance in 2023,” it added.