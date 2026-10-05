After 7 deaths, MOM urges safety time-out, tightens enforcement in construction, transport
The latest measures include higher fines, longer stop-work orders and possible curbs on migrant-worker hiring for serious lapses.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has called on companies in the construction industry, as well as the transportation and storage industry, to conduct a voluntary safety time-out from Oct 5 to 18, following seven workplace deaths since last month.
In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 5), MOM said that the recent deaths in the two industries were a "grave reminder that workplace safety and health cannot be taken for granted".
MOM urged companies to review their workplace safety and health procedures, strengthen risk controls and address safety gaps.
It added that particular attention should be paid to the safe use of concrete pumps, and measures to prevent vehicles from rolling away, including ensuring that handbrakes are engaged before drivers leave their vehicles and using wheel chocks where appropriate.
Alongside the voluntary safety time-out, MOM said that it would introduce enhanced enforcement measures in both sectors from Oct 5 to Nov 4, "to strengthen deterrence and accountability".
The composition fine for first-time offences will increase from S$2,000 (about US$1,500) to S$3,000, with higher fines for repeat or more serious offences.
For first-time workplace safety offences detected during inspections, the composition fine will be S$3,000 (US$2,350), up from S$2,000.
Higher fines will apply for repeat or more serious offences.
The minimum duration of stop-work orders from also increase from five weeks to eight weeks, while companies may be barred from hiring new migrant workers for three months in "egregious cases" involving serious workplace safety lapses that result in fatal or serious accidents.
The same enhanced measures were introduced nationwide in June, following a spate of workplace deaths then. They were in place from Jun 26 to Jul 31.
Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Manpower, said on Monday that the recent fatalities have been concentrated in the two industries, which was why MOM was calling on companies in these sectors to conduct a voluntary safety time-out and stepping up enforcement.
"The seven workplace fatalities since September are deeply concerning, and we must act decisively to prevent further loss of lives," he added.
A 22-year-old worker died on Sep 28 after falling from height at a BTO construction site along Tanjong Rhu Road, while two workers died after a platform carrying them fell into the sea at Tuas Port on Sep 22.
MOM's figures reported 21 workplace fatalities in the first half of 2026, with Singapore's annualised fatal injury rate to 1.1 per 100,000 workers.
Vehicular incidents were the leading cause, accounting for nine deaths. Four of the seven work-related traffic fatalities involved platform workers.
Mr Dinesh said: "I also call on our industry partners and stakeholders, including the labour movement, to reinforce these efforts within their networks.
"Continued vigilance and collective effort will help us strengthen safety practices and build safer workplaces," he added.
MOM said that employers should use this opportunity to engage workers and supervisors on workplace risks and reinforce safe work practices at all levels.