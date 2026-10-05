After 7 deaths, MOM urges safety time-out, tightens enforcement in construction, transport

SINGAPORE: Companies in the construction industry and the transportation and storage industry are being urged to conduct a voluntary safety time-out from Oct 5 to 18, following seven workplace deaths since last month.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 5), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the recent deaths in the two industries were a "grave reminder that workplace safety and health cannot be taken for granted".

MOM asked companies to review their workplace safety and health procedures, strengthen risk controls and address safety gaps.

It added that particular attention should be paid to the safe use of concrete pumps, and measures to prevent vehicles from rolling away, including ensuring that handbrakes are engaged before drivers leave their vehicles and using wheel chocks where appropriate.

Alongside the voluntary safety time-out, MOM said that it would introduce enhanced enforcement measures in both industries from Oct 5 to Nov 4, "to strengthen deterrence and accountability".

The composition fine for first-time offences will increase from S$2,000 (about US$1,550) to S$3,000, with higher fines for repeat or more serious offences.

The minimum duration of stop-work orders from also increase from five weeks to eight weeks, while companies may be barred from hiring new migrant workers for three months in "egregious cases" involving serious workplace safety lapses that result in fatal or serious accidents.

The same enhanced measures were introduced nationwide in June, following a spate of workplace deaths then. They were in place from Jun 26 to Jul 31.