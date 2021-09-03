Workplace anti-discrimination laws welcome, but changing 'embedded' mindsets critical, say observers

SINGAPORE: Maya remembers being passed over for certain projects because of gender stereotypes at a firm she worked at previously.

The communications executive, who did not want to use her real name, was told that men were better at advertising and creative work, and was put on other projects instead.

“I felt that it did hamper my growth,” she told CNA. “Of course, it did impact the decisions in leadership as to what projects to hand over to me when I was just as capable as the other male creatives in the team.”

Maya said she had no one she could bring this up to and was not sure that the human resources department would have had her back.

“You don't want to ruffle any feathers ... so it can be challenging to have some kind of voice when these situations arise,” she said. “Can HR actually be trusted to advocate on your behalf or to mediate? It's challenging to navigate.”

As an Indian woman, she has also faced slights due to her race, such as a supervisor at another firm who made it clear she preferred not to have lunch with her.

“When you have to deal with discrimination because of your gender and then, on top of that, there's racism ... it's a lot to deal with," she said.