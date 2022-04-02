Stricter laws against workplace discrimination long overdue, say Singapore residents in CNA-IPS survey

SINGAPORE: The majority of Singapore residents believe that strengthening the country’s legal system to prevent workplace discrimination is long overdue, according to a survey on race relations conducted by CNA and the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

Nearly 70 per cent of the survey’s more than 2,000 respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, with 88 per cent believing that the law will be effective in reducing workplace discrimination in Singapore.

Conducted last year, the survey polled citizens and permanent residents aged 21 and above with a sample that was reflective of the population in terms of age, gender, race and housing types. An additional 350 or so Malays and Indians were surveyed so that their views were properly represented.

RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IN THE WORKPLACE

According to the survey, less than 9 per cent of respondents faced racial discrimination at work, with ethnic minorities more affected than Chinese.

This includes losing out on a job, promotion or opportunity at work, as well as being paid less than their counterparts of similar ability or rank.

A higher proportion of Malay (19 to 21 per cent) and Indian respondents (14 to 19 per cent) felt that they had been treated unfairly at work, compared to Chinese respondents (4 to 6 per cent).