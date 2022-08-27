Two more workplace fatalities, including worker hit by forklift at Kranji Water Reclamation Plant

SINGAPORE: Two more workplace fatalities were reported in August, including a 65-year-old man who was hit by a forklift at Kranji Water Reclamation Plant.

This brings the number of workplace deaths to 36 this year, of which five were in August, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday (Aug 27).

The incident at Kranji Water Reclamation Plant happened on Aug 25.

The worker, a 65-year-old Singaporean man, was hit by a forklift while loading it onto a lorry.

"While he was securing the forklift to the lorry, the forklift suddenly moved forward and ran over him," said MOM, adding that he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he died later that day.

Water agency PUB, which operates the plant, said that the worker was at the facility to collect a forklift rented by its contractor SANLI Engineering and Construction.

SANLI was carrying out works at the plant and had engaged the man's employer, Synergy-Biz, to transport the forklift.

"PUB express our deepest condolences to the deceased's family. We are in touch with our contractor to render support to the family," the agency said in a statement on Saturday, adding that together with its contractor, it will assist MOM with investigations.

The other fatality involved a 32-year-old Bangladeshi rigger who died on Aug 26 while he was working on unloading the base of a concrete lamppost via a lorry loader at a construction site.

"During the unrigging, the load toppled onto him," said MOM. "He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic."

The Manpower Ministry said it is "deeply concerned" with the high number of workplace fatalities this year.

It will introduce further measures to strengthen workplace safety, adding that more information will be announced when a review is complete.