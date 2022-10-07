69-year-old cleaner killed by reversing lorry at Hougang 1 mall; workplace fatalities exceed 2021 numbers

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old cleaner was killed by a reversing lorry on Wednesday (Oct 5), bringing the number of workplace fatalities in 2022 to 38.

This exceeds the 37 workplace deaths reported for the whole of last year.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the fatal accident took place at Hougang 1 shopping mall at 1 Hougang Street 91, at about 9.50am on Wednesday.

The cleaner was hit by a reversing lorry at the loading/unloading bay. The Singaporean man was then taken to Sengkang General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said MOM.

"As a general safety measure, drivers of reversing vehicles must be alert to pedestrians or other workers straying into their vehicles' blind spots," a ministry spokesperson said.

"Where possible, they should seek help to guide them in reversing their vehicles.

Workers should also stay vigilant and keep a proper lookout for any moving vehicles while at work."

MOM identified the occupier of the site of the fatality as Serene Land and the cleaner's employer as Avon Cleaning Services.

Last month, in response to the string of workplace fatalities this year, the ministry imposed a mandatory safety time-out for the first time.

It has been conducting compliance checks from Oct 1, and has said it will debar errant companies from employing new foreign employees for one month.

A six-month “heightened safety” period has also been introduced, from Sep 1 till Feb 28, 2023.