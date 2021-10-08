Workplace injuries in first half of 2021 comparable to pre-COVID-19 levels, but fatal accidents a 'cause for concern': MOM

Construction, as well as transportation and storage, accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with seven each in the first half of 2021. Collectively, they accounted for over 60 per cent of all fatalities during this period, said the ministry.

The 6-month workplace fatality rate for the construction industry increased to 1.7 per 100,000 workers in the first half of 2021, from 1.2 in the second half of last year. During the same period, the 6-month workplace fatality rate in the transportation and storage industry increased from zero to 2.8 per 100,000 workers.

The number of dangerous occurrences – incidents with a high potential for multiple fatalities – increased from six in the second half of 2020 to seven in the first half of 2021, as business activities continue to ramp up. Of these, six were due to collapse or failures of structures and equipment, while one was due to a fire and explosion incident at Tuas which resulted in three fatalities and seven injuries.

The rate of occupational diseases cases grew to 12.1 cases per 100,000 workers, from 9.9 in the second half of 2020. This increase was largely due to work-related COVID-19 cases, and delayed medical assessment due to COVID-19 disruptions, said MOM. Work-related musculoskeletal disorders and noise-induced deafness remained the leading cause of occupational diseases, jointly accounting for 68 per cent of the total number in the first half of 2021.

SPATE OF FATAL ACCIDENTS A CAUSE FOR CONCERN

MOM said that the spate of fatal accidents in the first half of 2021 was a cause for concern, urging companies to prioritise workplace safety and health, even as they manage manpower constraints and project schedules.

To reinforce this, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council partnered industry associations and unions to conduct safety time-out exercises in March and June. Employers were strongly encouraged to review control measures and workers to follow safe work procedures.