Contractor barred from hiring foreign workers for 3 months after 'serious workplace accident': MOM

SINGAPORE: A waterproofing contractor has been barred from hiring foreign workers for three months after one of its employees fell more than 8m through a roof and sustained multiple bodily injuries.

The worker from Le Fong Building Services had stepped on a skylight panel which broke, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a Facebook post on Thursday (Sep 9).

MOM added that he was "fortunate" to survive the serious fall, and remains warded in hospital.

Le Fong's managing director William Lim was called up by the ministry to account for the serious workplace accident - which occurred on Sep 1 - as well as major safety lapses found at the worksite.

MOM said it inspected the worksite and found unsafe work practices that directly contributed to the accident and posed imminent danger to other workers.