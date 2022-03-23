Workplace and hiring discrimination fall sharply from 2018: MOM survey

SINGAPORE: Eight per cent of resident workers faced workplace discrimination in 2021, a sharp fall from the 24 per cent who reported incidences of discrimination in 2018, a survey by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has found.

Among those who reported being discriminated against due to their personal attributes, the most common reason given was their age, and they were mainly older than 40, according to the survey released on Wednesday (Mar 23).

Other attributes listed were pregnancy, mental health conditions, race, gender and disability.

The discrimination incidents were mostly related to career development, salary and promotion, said MOM.

The ministry and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair Employment Practices (TAFEP) have put in "a lot of effort" to correct stereotypes, raise awareness and promote fair employment practices in the last three years, said Mr Ang Boon Heng, director of Manpower Research and Statistics at MOM.

Another reason for the fall was a tighter labour market, such that employers placed "less emphasis on their preferences for certain demographic profiles".