New workplace safety guidelines to help employers better prepare for stormy, hazy and hot weather

SINGAPORE: Employers now have guidelines on how to manage workplace safety during strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, heatwaves and haze.

These new guidelines, to help workplaces prepare for adverse weather, were released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council on Friday (Apr 4).

They come as climate change impacts global weather patterns and leads to more unpredictable weather in Singapore, said MOM and the WSH Council in a joint press release.

There were three deaths caused by adverse weather in the past five years, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad told reporters during a visit to the construction site for the Central Weave Build-to-Order flat project in Ang Mo Kio.

One occurred after strong winds toppled a container, while two were related to lightning strikes.

One of the deaths, on Jul 12, 2024, involved a worker who was carrying out antenna installation works on an open rooftop. He collapsed after loud thunder was heard, and died the same day.

The new guidelines also come on the back of an advisory issued last September urging employers to be prepared for stronger winds, warmer temperatures, longer dry spells and increased occurrences of lightning and flash floods.

While the measures announced on Friday are not mandatory, employers and workers have obligations under the WSH Act to maintain safe workplaces, the authorities added.

For example, companies must abide by rules protecting outdoor workers from the risks of heat stress.