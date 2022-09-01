Companies ordered to conduct mandatory time-out to review safety procedures amid uptick in workplace fatalities and injuries

SINGAPORE: Companies in higher risk sectors will be required to conduct a mandatory safety time-out to review safety procedures, announced the Ministry of Manpower on Thursday (Sep 1).

These companies must conduct the safety time-out by Sep 15, said the ministry, adding that those who fail to do so will be debarred from employing new foreign employees for one month.

This is the first time a mandatory safety-time out has been imposed. In a press statement on Thursday, MOM said the length of the safety time-out should also be “sufficiently long” to review risks corresponding to the scale of their operations.

The requirement - which will apply to all companies in the construction, manufacturing, marine, process or transport and storage industries as well as industries that use heavy or industrial vehicles - was among a slew of new measures introduced on Thursday to tackle rising workplace fatalities.

Since the start of the year, Singapore has reported 36 workplace fatalities, of which five occurred last month.

In comparison, there were 37 fatalities recorded for the whole of last year and 30 in 2020.

Speaking to reporters at a media briefing on Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said while he understands that companies are still adjusting to the new work tempo, workplace safety cannot be compromised.

“Companies cannot put safety on the backburner just to catch up on work progress or as they ramp up business activity. The bottom line is that we cannot put our workers lives at risk and we have to set our baseline with zero tolerance to fatalities and injuries,” he said.

“This is very important to us.”

Calling on company leaders to do more to protect their workers, he said: “You are in the best position to set a positive workplace safety and health culture and shape safety practices on the ground.”

“Any disruptions that you face as a result of lax safety practices are temporary, but the impact of injuries and fatalities on the workers and their families are permanent.”