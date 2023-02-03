WSH Council urges assessment of petrol station traffic safety measures following fatal accident

Companies should urgently assess and ensure that their WSH management system includes the following measures or checks, said the WSH Council.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT PLAN (TMP)

A TMP should be implemented to minimise the risk of vehicle collisions and improve the safety of all persons at a petrol station, said the WSH Council.

Suggested risk controls include the following:

Implement a speed limit within the station and communicate this clearly via traffic signage

Install road humps or rumble strips at strategic locations to slow down vehicle movement

Post signage and/or road markings to remind drivers to keep a lookout for pedestrians

Place convex mirrors to eliminate blind spots within the petrol station

Provide pedestrian crossing(s) that are clearly visible to drivers to facilitate safe people’s movement to and from pump islands

HAZARD COMMUNICATION

Workers should be briefed on possible workplace hazards and the dangers of distracted walking, such as walking while looking at one’s mobile phone, at a petrol station.

Movement to and from pump islands should only be at designated pedestrian crossings, said the WSH Council, adding that each worker should be equipped with a high-visibility reflective vest.

PENALTIES

Under the Workplace Safety and Health Act, first-time corporate offenders may be sentenced to the maximum fine of S$500,000, while individuals can either be sentenced to the maximum fine of S$200,000 and/or a jail term of up to two years.

In September last year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) introduced a six-month heightened safety period with tightened measures to increase penalties and improve accountability from company management.

During this period, which will end on Feb 28, MOM will impose severe actions for serious WSH lapses, which include debarment from hiring new work pass holders, company leaders having to personally account to MOM and take responsibility for rectifications, as well as the engaging of external auditors to conduct a thorough review of company’s WSH processes.