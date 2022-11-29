Repeat offenders made up more than half of 558 companies with workplace safety breaches

SINGAPORE: Repeat offenders made up "slightly more" than half of the 558 firms penalised for workplace safety breaches in a recent enforcement operation, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad told Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 29).

This was despite a six-month heightened safety period, from Sep 1 to Feb 28 next year, and "repeated calls" by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), he said.

MOM's enforcement operation from Aug 15 to Oct 17 was aimed at reducing slips, trips and falls, which were the leading cause of major workplace injuries in the first half of the year.

The repeat offenders received stiffer penalties such as higher composition fines compared to first-time offenders, Mr Zaqy said in response to a question from Member of Parliament Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas).

Companies with poor workplace safety and health (WSH) performance were also inspected more regularly.

"For instance, DA Engineering Pte Ltd, a repeat WSH offender, was issued a stop-work order and fined a total of S$8,000 as this enforcement operation continued to uncover multiple unsafe conditions in its workplace," he said.